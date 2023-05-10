A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III flies in formation with the Royal Australian Air Force during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 while performing a training flight around the skies of Papua New Guinea, May 3, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2020 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 22:36 Photo ID: 7802776 VIRIN: 230503-F-GM429-1033 Resolution: 4502x3001 Size: 821.08 KB Location: PG Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.