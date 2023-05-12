U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeremy Smith, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, performs a preflight check on a U.S. C-17 Globemaster III for a training flight during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Scherger Queensland, Australia, May 3, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

