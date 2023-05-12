Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 1 of 8]

    Global Dexterity 23-1

    QLD, AUSTRALIA

    01.09.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jeremy Smith, 535th Airlift Squadron pilot, performs a preflight check on a U.S. C-17 Globemaster III for a training flight during Exercise Global Dexterity 23-1 at Royal Australian Air Force Base Scherger Queensland, Australia, May 3, 2023. This exercise is designed to help develop the bilateral tactical airlift capabilities of the U.S. Air Force and the Royal Australian Air Force and learn from each other to strengthen partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Makensie Cooper)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2020
    Location: QLD, AU
    This work, Global Dexterity 23-1 [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Makensie Cooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    C-17
    RAAF
    JBPHH
    USAF

