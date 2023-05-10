Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Burleson Speaks at LANPAC 2023

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general speaks at the Commander's Corner during the 2023 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) symposium & exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 16-18, 2023.
    During his remarks he highlighted that the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) official motto is "Peace Through Strength," and that is what Eighth Army does every day maintaining the peace through strength, through our combined readiness.

    ROK-US Alliance
    2ID/RUCD

