Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general speaks at the Commander's Corner during the 2023 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) symposium & exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 16-18, 2023.

During his remarks he highlighted that the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) official motto is "Peace Through Strength," and that is what Eighth Army does every day maintaining the peace through strength, through our combined readiness.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 22:37 Photo ID: 7802774 VIRIN: 230518-A-TL808-001 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 533.93 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Burleson Speaks at LANPAC 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.