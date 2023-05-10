Lt. Gen. Bill Burleson, Eighth Army commanding general speaks at the Commander's Corner during the 2023 Land Forces Pacific (LANPAC) symposium & exposition in Honolulu, Hawaii, May 16-18, 2023.
During his remarks he highlighted that the USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) official motto is "Peace Through Strength," and that is what Eighth Army does every day maintaining the peace through strength, through our combined readiness.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 22:37
|Photo ID:
|7802774
|VIRIN:
|230518-A-TL808-001
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|533.93 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Burleson Speaks at LANPAC 2023, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT