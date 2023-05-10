Jang Seon Jung, the mayor of Pyeongtaek, and city advisors tour USAG Humphreys on May 17, 2023. The officials are greeted by U.S. Army Col. Seth Graves, the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys commander, and explore the installation military museum during the visit. (DoD photo by Cpl. Min Su Kim, KATUSA)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 22:01 Photo ID: 7802738 VIRIN: 230517-O-A1109-1071 Resolution: 6385x4257 Size: 15.95 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pyeongtaek Mayor and City Advisors Tour USAG Humphreys [Image 15 of 15], by CPL Min Su Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.