    Navy, Community Leaders Visit Kolekole Pass [Image 2 of 2]

    Navy, Community Leaders Visit Kolekole Pass

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2023

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (March 31, 2023) – U.S. Navy community plans, liaison officer (CPLO) Victor Flint gives an overview to members of the Nanakuli and Waianae communities on what to expect while transiting the Kolekole pass emergency access road. Navy representatives work closely with residents surrounding the Navy Lualualei Annex to exchange information and ideas about the history of the land and local concerns. The CPLO will share with Navy leadership the community concerns, and the neighborhood representatives will share what they learn with the local community. (U.S. Navy photo by Navy Region Hawaii Public Affairs)

    Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam
    Navy Region Hawaii
    Hawaii
    Kolekole Pass
    CPLO

