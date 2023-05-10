Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota hosts AAPI heritage month luncheon [Image 7 of 8]

    Yokota hosts AAPI heritage month luncheon

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Japanese contractors at Yokota Air Base introduce Kimono during an Asian American Heritage Month luncheon at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2023. The observance recognized AAPIH Month, which was established in 1992. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 19:27
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
