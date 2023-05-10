Yokota hosts AAPI heritage month luncheon

Japanese contractors at Yokota Air Base introduce Kimono during an Asian American Heritage Month luncheon at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2023. The observance recognized AAPIH Month, which was established in 1992. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

