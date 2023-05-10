Members of the Kuikanani Association perform a Hula dance during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month luncheon at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2023. Asian-Pacific Islander Heritage Month is celebrated in May to celebrate and commemorate the contributions of Asian-Pacific Islanders in America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 19:27 Photo ID: 7802590 VIRIN: 230517-F-PM645-0068 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.7 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota hosts AAPI heritage month luncheon [Image 8 of 8], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.