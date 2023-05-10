Members of the Kuikanani Association perform a Hula dance during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month luncheon at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17, 2023. Asian-Pacific Islander Heritage Month is celebrated in May to celebrate and commemorate the contributions of Asian-Pacific Islanders in America. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 19:27
|Photo ID:
|7802590
|VIRIN:
|230517-F-PM645-0068
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.7 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Yokota hosts AAPI heritage month luncheon [Image 8 of 8], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT