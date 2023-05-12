Yokota hosts AAPI heritage month luncheon

A member of the Yokota Haka team performs Haka during an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month luncheon at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 17. 2023. Established in 1992, AAPI celebrates the historical and cultural contributions of individuals and groups of Asian and Pacific Islander descent to the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

