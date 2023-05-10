230517-N-SK738-1022 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2023) Quartermaster 3rd Class Chance Joneswoods, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), uses a sextant to measure the distance to the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE 6) during an ordnance offload, May 17, 2023. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

Date Taken: 05.17.2023, by SA Pierce Luck