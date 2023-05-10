230517-N-SK738-1042 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 17, 2023) Yeoman 3rd Class Cooper Gunnells, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Brianna Riascos, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), observes the Supply-class fast combat support ship USNS Supply (TAOE 6) during an ordnance offload, May 17, 2023. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 19:30 Photo ID: 7802576 VIRIN: 230517-N-SK738-1042 Resolution: 5535x3954 Size: 990.3 KB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 16 of 16], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.