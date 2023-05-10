Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill competes in Clash of the K9 [Image 4 of 4]

    MacDill competes in Clash of the K9

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Law enforcement and U.S. Air Force K9 handlers pose for a photo after the Clash of the K9 competition in St. Petersburg, Florida, May 16, 2023. The competition took place during Police Week 2023 and featured military and law enforcement working dogs from MacDill and across the U.S. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

