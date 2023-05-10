Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill competes in Clash of the K9 [Image 2 of 4]

    MacDill competes in Clash of the K9

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Keller, a military working dog assigned to the 6th Security Forces Squadron, chases a decoy during the Clash of the K9 competition in St. Petersburg, Florida, May 17, 2023. Keller and his handler, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Barker, 6th Security Forces Squadron canine trainer, won the Fast Dog award for having the fastest run time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

