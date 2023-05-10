U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Barker, 6th Security Forces Squadron canine trainer, and military working dog Keller prepare to compete in the Clash of the K9 competition in St. Petersburg, Florida, May 16, 2023. The duo won the Fast Dog Award, which is given to the dog and trainer with the fastest run time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 16:49 Photo ID: 7802339 VIRIN: 230516-F-XY101-1003 Resolution: 3631x2421 Size: 5.01 MB Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MacDill competes in Clash of the K9 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Derrick Bole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.