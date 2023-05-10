Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MacDill competes in Clash of the K9 [Image 1 of 4]

    MacDill competes in Clash of the K9

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Joshua Barker, 6th Security Forces Squadron canine trainer, and military working dog Keller prepare to compete in the Clash of the K9 competition in St. Petersburg, Florida, May 16, 2023. The duo won the Fast Dog Award, which is given to the dog and trainer with the fastest run time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Derrick Bole)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 16:49
    Photo ID: 7802339
    VIRIN: 230516-F-XY101-1003
    Resolution: 3631x2421
    Size: 5.01 MB
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 
    TAGS

    Working Dogs
    MacDill
    Security Forces
    St Pete
    Clash of the K9

