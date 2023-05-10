Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RS Milwaukee Post and Relief [Image 12 of 18]

    RS Milwaukee Post and Relief

    FT. MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Ethan LeBlanc 

    9th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps SgtMaj. Luis A. Galvez, outgoing Sergeant Major, passes his duties as Sergeant Major of Recruiting Station Milwaukee, 9th Marine Corps District, to SgtMaj. Anthony E. Stockman, during a Post and Relief ceremony at Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin, May 13, 2023. The post and relief ceremony serves as the official changeover between Sergeants Major, honoring the outgoing SgtMaj's contributions to the unit while offering the opportunity for the oncoming SgtMaj to introduce himself to the Marines now under their charge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Ethan M. LeBlanc)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 16:45
    Photo ID: 7802332
    VIRIN: 230517-M-XJ088-2013
    Resolution: 7283x4858
    Size: 24.91 MB
    Location: FT. MCCOY, WI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, RS Milwaukee Post and Relief [Image 18 of 18], by Sgt Ethan LeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    USMC
    Post and Relief
    RS Milwaukee

