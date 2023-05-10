RS Milwaukee Post and Relief

U.S. Marine Corps SgtMaj. Luis A. Galvez, outgoing Sergeant Major, passes his duties as Sergeant Major of Recruiting Station Milwaukee, 9th Marine Corps District, to SgtMaj. Anthony E. Stockman, during a Post and Relief ceremony at Ft. McCoy, Wisconsin, May 13, 2023. The post and relief ceremony serves as the official changeover between Sergeants Major, honoring the outgoing SgtMaj's contributions to the unit while offering the opportunity for the oncoming SgtMaj to introduce himself to the Marines now under their charge. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Ethan M. LeBlanc)

