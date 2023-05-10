Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event [Image 25 of 42]

    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2023

    Photo by Christopher Kaufmann 

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    Vietnam veterans and family members are honored during a concert of live music and multimedia elements to honor Vietnam veterans and their families at West Potomac Park on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., May 13, 2023. In attendance were ESPN reporter Sharlene Wells Hawkes, Broadway star Jon Hacker, and TV star Lauren B. Martin; with special video messages to our veterans by actor Robert Patrick, and country music superstar Tim McGraw. The event commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Christopher Kaufmann)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 15:55
    Photo ID: 7802140
    VIRIN: 230513-A-EN202-0077
    Resolution: 4955x3291
    Size: 8.92 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event [Image 42 of 42], by Christopher Kaufmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    welcome home
    veterans
    vietnam50th
    50th Vietnam Anniversary
    Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Event

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT