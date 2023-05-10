Military Funeral Honors with Funeral Escort are Conducted for U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Roy Carney in Section 36

Soldiers from the 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and the U.S. Army Band, "Pershing's Own" conduct military funeral honors with funeral escort for U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. Roy Carney in Section 36 of Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 17, 2023.



Carney lost his life on the on August 1, 1943, during Operation Tidal Wave, the U.S. Ninth Air Force’s bombing of the Romania’s Ploiesti oil fields and refineries, which fueled the German military during World War II. To avoid enemy radar, B-24 Liberator bombers flew low-level to the oil fields. Of the 177 bombers that took off from Libya, 53 were lost, making it one of the bloodiest missions of the war. Carney served as a gunner on a B-24 for the 345th Bombardment Squadron (Heavy), 98th Bombardment Group (Heavy). His bomber crashed after getting hit by enemy anti-aircraft fire. Carney‘s awards include a Distinguished Flying Cross, Purple Heart, and an Air Medal. His remains were identified by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) on June 21, 2022. Mary Fisher, Carney’s sister, received the U.S. flag following his funeral service. (U.S. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser / Arlington National Cemetery / released)

