    Rock Island District Commander Joins Flood Area Engineer Team for Tour [Image 2 of 3]

    Rock Island District Commander Joins Flood Area Engineer Team for Tour

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2023

    Photo by Kelcy Hanson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    Rock Island District Commander, Col. Jess Curry, joined a team of District Flood Area Engineers (FAEs) and Emergency Management employees as they traveled to the city of Muscatine, Iowa, as well as the Bay Island Levee District and the Two Rivers Levee District to check in with local emergency management staff.

    The Rock Island District maintains several teams of FAEs who can be deployed throughout the District to advise emergency officials and provide technical assistance as needed during a flood event.

    Emergency Management
    Flood
    Rock Island District
    Flood Risk Management
    FRM

