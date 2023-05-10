Rock Island District Commander Joins Flood Area Engineer Team for Tour

Rock Island District Commander, Col. Jess Curry, joined a team of District Flood Area Engineers (FAEs) and Emergency Management employees as they traveled to the city of Muscatine, Iowa, as well as the Bay Island Levee District and the Two Rivers Levee District to check in with local emergency management staff.



The Rock Island District maintains several teams of FAEs who can be deployed throughout the District to advise emergency officials and provide technical assistance as needed during a flood event.

