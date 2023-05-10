Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Staff in the Spotlight - Laura Ringnalda

    Staff in the Spotlight - Laura Ringnalda

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Stephane Belcher 

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Laura Ringnalda is the Senior Civilian of the Quarter and Choir Director at Recruit Training Command (RTC), Great Lakes, Illinois. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 12:19
    Photo ID: 7801616
    VIRIN: 230515-N-PG340-1002
    Resolution: 5028x3352
    Size: 672.59 KB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Staff in the Spotlight - Laura Ringnalda, by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Staff in the Spotlight - Laura Ringnalda

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Navy Band
    Recruit Training Command
    Navy
    Bootcamp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT