Laura Ringnalda is the Senior Civilian of the Quarter and Choir Director at Recruit Training Command (RTC), Great Lakes, Illinois. Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watchstanding, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.15.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 12:19 Photo ID: 7801616 VIRIN: 230515-N-PG340-1002 Resolution: 5028x3352 Size: 672.59 KB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff in the Spotlight - Laura Ringnalda, by PO1 Stephane Belcher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.