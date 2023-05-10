Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard returns 96 or 102 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following 3 vessel interdictions in the Mona Passage

    DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

    05.15.2023

    A vessel adrift in the Mona Passage shortly after the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos crew interdicted the grossly overloaded vessel as it was transiting to Puerto Rico, May 15, 2023. The cutter repatriated 19 migrants from this voyage to the Dominican Republic May 16, 2023, along with 77 other migrants from two separate interdictions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Puerto Rico
    Dominican Republic
    Coast Guard
    migrant interdiction
    Mona Passage
    Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos

