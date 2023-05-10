Coast Guard returns 96 or 102 migrants to the Dominican Republic, following 3 vessel interdictions in the Mona Passage

A vessel adrift in the Mona Passage shortly after the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Tezanos crew interdicted the grossly overloaded vessel as it was transiting to Puerto Rico, May 15, 2023. The cutter repatriated 19 migrants from this voyage to the Dominican Republic May 16, 2023, along with 77 other migrants from two separate interdictions. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

