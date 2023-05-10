Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flood Area Engineer Team Tours Quad Cities [Image 2 of 4]

    Flood Area Engineer Team Tours Quad Cities

    ROCK ISLAND, IL, UNITED STATES

    04.27.2023

    Photo by Kelcy Hanson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District

    District Flood Area Engineers (FAEs) traveled to communities along the Illinois side of the Mississippi River to check in with local emergency management staff and provide technical support.

    The Rock Island District maintains seven teams of FAEs with approximately 90 specially-trained employees who can be deployed throughout Iowa and Illinois to advise emergency officials and provide technical assistance as needed during a flood event.

