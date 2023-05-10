Flood Area Engineer Team Tours Quad Cities

District Flood Area Engineers (FAEs) traveled to communities along the Illinois side of the Mississippi River to check in with local emergency management staff and provide technical support.



The Rock Island District maintains seven teams of FAEs with approximately 90 specially-trained employees who can be deployed throughout Iowa and Illinois to advise emergency officials and provide technical assistance as needed during a flood event.

