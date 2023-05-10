Shelia Smith, 377th Medical Group referral management clerk, helps a patient at the new referral management reception window at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 26, 2023. The reception window officially opened on March 1, 2023, and provides patients with an area providing direct customer service for medical referrals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 12:21 Photo ID: 7801590 VIRIN: 230426-F-ST571-1028 Resolution: 5637x3751 Size: 2.78 MB Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 377 MDG referral office opens new reception window [Image 3 of 3], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.