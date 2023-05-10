Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    377 MDG referral office opens new reception window [Image 2 of 3]

    377 MDG referral office opens new reception window

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.26.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Shelia Smith, 377th Medical Group referral management clerk, helps a patient at the new referral management reception window at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, April 26, 2023. The reception window officially opened on March 1, 2023, and provides patients with an area providing direct customer service for medical referrals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 12:21
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    medical
    customer service
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Team Kirtland
    TOPA
    377th MDG

