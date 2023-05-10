Soldiers compete in the range and stress shoot lane during the Army Best Medic Competition at Fort Polk, La. Jan 22-26, 2023.
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 11:15
|Photo ID:
|7801421
|VIRIN:
|230124-A-NG080-0973
|Resolution:
|6017x4011
|Size:
|18.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range [Image 18 of 18], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT