Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range [Image 3 of 18]

    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Joseph Kumzak 

    U.S. Army Medical Command

    Soldiers compete in the range and stress shoot lane during the Army Best Medic Competition at Fort Polk, La. Jan 22-26, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 11:15
    Photo ID: 7801409
    VIRIN: 230124-A-NG080-0641
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 20.02 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range [Image 18 of 18], by Joseph Kumzak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range
    2023 Army Best Medic Competition - Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    range
    M4
    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    MEDCOM
    Army Best Medic

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT