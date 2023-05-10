USS Porter Participates in Formidable Shield 2023

230502-N-PT973-1001

NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 13, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) fires its MK-45 5-inch cannon during a live-fire exercise in support of exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 13, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battle spaces to deliver effects. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hailey Servedio)

Date Taken: 05.13.2023