    USS Porter Participates in Formidable Shield 2023 [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Porter Participates in Formidable Shield 2023

    NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Hailey Servedio 

    USS Porter (DDG 78)

    230515-N-PT973-1007
    NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 15, 2023) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), foreground, sails ahead of the French Navy Horizon-class FREMM frigate FS Chevalier Paul during a formation transit in support of exercise Formidable Shield 2023, May 15, 2023. Formidable Shield is a biennial exercise involving a series of live-fire events against subsonic, supersonic, and ballistic targets, incorporating multiple Allied ships, aircraft, and ground forces working across battle spaces to deliver effects. (U.S. Navy photo by Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Hailey Servedio)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 09:49
    Photo ID: 7801267
    VIRIN: 230515-N-PT973-1007
    Resolution: 5463x3902
    Size: 2.65 MB
    Location: NORTH ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter Participates in Formidable Shield 2023 [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Hailey Servedio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVEUR
    C6F
    6th Fleet
    Porter
    Destroyer
    DDG 78

