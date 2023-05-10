Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Stratotanker flight maneuvers [Image 4 of 4]

    KC-135 Stratotanker flight maneuvers

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing prepares for approach at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 16, 2023. The 100th ARW provides the critical air refueling “bridge” that allows the Expeditionary Air Force to deploy around the globe at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Stratotanker
    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    100 ARW
    Anthony Hetlage

