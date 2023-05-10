Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Stratotanker flight maneuvers [Image 3 of 4]

    KC-135 Stratotanker flight maneuvers

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing lands at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 16, 2023. The 100th ARW refuels U.S. and partner nation aircraft over a span of more than 20 million square miles. The wing also provides aerial medivac and cargo transport capabilities enabling U.S. forces to deploy around the globe at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    This work, KC-135 Stratotanker flight maneuvers [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    100 ARW
    Anthony Hetlage

