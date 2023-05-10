KC-135 Stratotanker flight maneuvers

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing lands at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 16, 2023. The 100th ARW refuels U.S. and partner nation aircraft over a span of more than 20 million square miles. The wing also provides aerial medivac and cargo transport capabilities enabling U.S. forces to deploy around the globe at a moment’s notice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
