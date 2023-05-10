Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KC-135 Stratotanker flight maneuvers [Image 2 of 4]

    KC-135 Stratotanker flight maneuvers

    UNITED KINGDOM

    05.16.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing lands at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 16, 2023. The KC-135 provides the core aerial refueling capability for the U.S. Air Force and has excelled in this role for more than 60 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

    Date Taken: 05.16.2023
    Stratotanker
    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    100 ARW
    Anthony Hetlage

