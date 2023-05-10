A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing conducts touch and go maneuvers at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 16, 2023. Activated in 1992, the 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 09:43
|Photo ID:
|7801246
|VIRIN:
|230516-F-SZ986-0032
|Resolution:
|6365x4248
|Size:
|3.34 MB
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, KC-135 Stratotanker flight maneuvers [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT