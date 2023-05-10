A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing conducts touch and go maneuvers at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, May 16, 2023. Activated in 1992, the 100th ARW is the only permanent U.S. air refueling wing in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hetlage)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 09:43 Photo ID: 7801246 VIRIN: 230516-F-SZ986-0032 Resolution: 6365x4248 Size: 3.34 MB Location: GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KC-135 Stratotanker flight maneuvers [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Anthony Hetlage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.