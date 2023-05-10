Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSAF Brown meets Iraq Lt. Gen. Jahid Ali [Image 14 of 16]

    CSAF Brown meets Iraq Lt. Gen. Jahid Ali

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Eric Dietrich 

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., right, poses with Lt. Gen. Shihab Jahid Ali, commander of the Iraqi Air Force, after a meeting at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., May 15, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Eric Dietrich)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 07:51
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    Iraq
    USAF
    Iraqi Air Force
    LE393
    Eric R. Dietrich
    CSAF22FET

