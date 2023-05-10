U.S. Army Soldiers conduct HIMARS Mission

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 182nd Field Artillery Regiment, Michigan National Guard, fire M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems missiles during a training exercise as part of Swift Response 23 in Undva, Estonia on May 14, 2023. Swift Response 23 is part of DEFENDER 23, a U.S. Europe and Africa Command directed multi-national, joint exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S. and NATO allies and partners. Operational readiness across all domains such as air, is paramount to partnerships, crisis response, deterrence, and support to Allies and partners.



DEFENDER 23 is a U.S. Army Europe and Africa led exercise focused on the strategic deployment of continental United States-based forces, employment of Army Prepositioned Stocks, and interoperability with Allies and partners. Taking place from 22 April to 23 June, DEFENDER 23 demonstrates USAREUR-AF’s ability to aggregate U.S.-based combat power quickly in Eastern Europe, increase lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-distance fires, build unit readiness in a complex joint, multi-national environment, and leverage host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. DEFENDER 23 includes more than 7,000 U.S. and 17,000 multi-national service members from more than 20 nations who will participate including, but not limited to: Estonia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Latvia, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, United Kingdom and the United States. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Steven Lee)

