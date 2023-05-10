Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SWIFT RESPONSE 23 [Image 18 of 18]

    SWIFT RESPONSE 23

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    05.12.2023

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A C17 Globemaster III Aircraft assigned to 62nd AW Joint Base Lewis–McChord Washington, United States, in preparation for a joint forcible entry exercise in Greece during Exercise Swift Response 2023, at Aviano Air Base, in Pordenone Italy, May 12, 2023. Swift Response 23 is one of three major exercises that make up the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness 2023 or DEFENDER across the Baltic Sea and Mediterranean regions. Swift Response is designed to ensure combat credible forces are ready and postured in theater to respond to any threats against NATO Allies partners. (U.S. Army photo by Andrea Baldinazzo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 04:44
    Photo ID: 7801034
    VIRIN: 230512-A-A0923-0024
    Resolution: 5914x3942
    Size: 8.09 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT 
    Web Views: 38
    Downloads: 6

    TAGS

    USArmy
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    WeareNATO
    USAREUR-AF
    TrainingDoneRight

