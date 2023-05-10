U.S. Army paratroopers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 503rd Parachute Infantry Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, don their parachutes at Aviano Air Base, in Pordenone, Italy May 12, 2023, in preparation for a joint forcible entry exercise in Greece during Exercise Swift Response 2023. Swift Response 23 is one of three major exercises that make up the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness 2023 or DEFENDER across the Baltic Sea and Mediterranean regions. Swift Response is designed to ensure combat credible forces are ready and postured in theater to respond to any threats against NATO Allies partners. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Andrea Baldinazzo)

