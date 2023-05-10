C17 Globemaster III Aircraft assigned to 62nd AW Joint Base Lewis–McChord Washington, United States, in preparation for a joint forcible entry exercise in Greece during Exercise Swift Response 2023, at Aviano Air Base, in Pordenone Italy, May 12, 2023. Swift Response 23 is one of three major exercises that make up the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness 2023 or DEFENDER across the Baltic Sea and Mediterranean regions. Swift Response is designed to ensure combat credible forces are ready and postured in theater to respond to any threats against NATO Allies partners. (U.S. Army photo by Andrea Baldinazzo)

