    Pilsen Liberation Festival [Image 16 of 19]

    Pilsen Liberation Festival

    PILSEN, CZECH REPUBLIC

    05.07.2023

    Photo by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. GI Reenactors participate in the Pilsen Liberation Festival Parade, May 7, 2023. The Liberation Festival is an annual event that brings over 50,000 spectators to Pilsen for the Liberation Parade, which consists of U.S. GI reenactors from Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, and the United States to commemorate the 16th Armored Division’s liberation of Pilsen on May 5th, 1945, three days before VE-Day.
    (U.S. Army photo by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 02:13
    Photo ID: 7800894
    VIRIN: 230507-A-DT978-0015
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 30.35 MB
    Location: PILSEN, CZ
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pilsen Liberation Festival [Image 19 of 19], by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    History
    WWII
    USArmy
    CzechRepublic
    3rdArmy
    16thArmoredDivision

