U.S. GI Reenactors participate in the Pilsen Liberation Festival Parade, May 6, 2023. The Liberation Festival is an annual event that brings over 50,000 spectators to Pilsen for the Liberation Parade, which consists of U.S. GI reenactors from Czech Republic, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, and the United States to commemorate the 16th Armored Division’s liberation of Pilsen on May 5th, 1945, three days before VE-Day.

(U.S. Army photo by Kevin sterling Payne)

Date Taken: 05.07.2023 Date Posted: 05.17.2023 Location: PILSEN, CZ