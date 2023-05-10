Sailors Conduct Small-Arms Live-Fire Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230516-N-CD453-1655 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2023) Ensign Cole Acker, from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, fires an M4 carbine during a crew-serve small-arms live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

