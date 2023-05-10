230516-N-CD453-1175 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2023) Operations Specialist Seaman Crystal Espinosa, from Salt Lake City, Utah, fires an M4 carbines during a crew-serve small-arms live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2023 01:28
|Photo ID:
|7800843
|VIRIN:
|230516-N-CD453-1175
|Resolution:
|5543x3959
|Size:
|1.73 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|6
This work, Sailors Conduct Small-Arms Live-Fire Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
