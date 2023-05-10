Sailors Conduct Small-Arms Live-Fire Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

230516-N-CD453-1007 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 16, 2023) Fire Controlman (Aegis) 3rd Class Gabriel Castillo, from Bronx, New York, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Collin Dunn, from Detroit, calibrate an M4 carbine prior to a crew-serve small-arms live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

