    Sailors Conduct Small-Arms Live-Fire Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 18 of 19]

    Sailors Conduct Small-Arms Live-Fire Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113)

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Oblander 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    230515-N-CD453-3074 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 15, 2023) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Joqulyna Nelson, from Chicago, fires a 9mm. handgun during a crew-serve small-arms live-fire exercise aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113). John Finn is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Oblander)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 01:21
    Photo ID: 7800838
    VIRIN: 230515-N-CD453-3074
    Resolution: 5166x3690
    Size: 2.16 MB
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 4

    This work, Sailors Conduct Small-Arms Live-Fire Training Aboard USS John Finn (DDG 113) [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Samantha Oblander, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    7th Fleet
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    Free & Open Indo-Pacific

