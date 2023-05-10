Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Antietam Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3]

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230516-N-KW492-0030 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 16, 2023) Quartermaster Seaman Zachary Steck, from Dober, Ohio sands a door frame aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, May 16, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 00:34
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
