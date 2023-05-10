USS Antietam Daily Operations

230516-N-KW492-0052 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 16, 2023) Retail Services Specialist George Capati, from Pampanga, Philippines places a barber smock into a dyna wash in the laundry room of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, May 16, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

