    USS Antietam Daily Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Antietam Daily Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryre Arciaga 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    230516-N-KW492-0052 PHILIPPINE SEA (May 16, 2023) Retail Services Specialist George Capati, from Pampanga, Philippines places a barber smock into a dyna wash in the laundry room of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) in the Philippine Sea, May 16, 2023. Antietam is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan to support the security of the U.S. and its Allies in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga)

    This work, USS Antietam Daily Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Ryre Arciaga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

