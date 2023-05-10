Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaving Guam

    GUAM

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tom Tonthat 

    USS Anchorage (LPD 23)

    GUAM (May 15, 2023) – Amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23) departs U.S. Naval Base Guam after a regular scheduled port visit, May 15, 2023. While in port, the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), refueled, took on supplies, and had the chance to explore the local area. The Makin Island ARG is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.17.2023 00:25
    Photo ID: 7800803
    VIRIN: 230515-N-HX806-2045
    Resolution: 5286x3524
    Size: 1.82 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaving Guam, by PO2 Tom Tonthat, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    USS Anchorage
    LPD 23
    Port Transit

