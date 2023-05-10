GUAM (May 15, 2023) – Sailors, and Marines assigned to 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) form a working party to onload supplies aboard amphibious transport dock USS Anchorage (LPD 23), May 15, 2023. While in port, the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), comprised of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8) and amphibious transport docks Anchorage and USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26), refueled, took on supplies, and had the chance to explore the local area. The Makin Island ARG is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations with the embarked 13th MEU to enhance interoperability with Allies and partners and serves as a ready-response force to defend peace and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 1st Class Tom Tonthat)

