Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits U.S. Forces Korea [Image 4 of 4]

    Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits U.S. Forces Korea

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Almon Bate 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    Gen. Daniel Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, stands with Gen. Paul LaCamera, commander of United Nations Command/Combined Forces Command/United States Forces Korea, at U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, 15 May 2023. Hokanson also signed the guestbook in the Armistice Room at U.S. Forces Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 21:19
    Photo ID: 7800666
    VIRIN: 230515-A-UG630-318
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 19.77 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits U.S. Forces Korea [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Almon Bate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits Korea
    Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits Korea
    Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits Korea
    Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits U.S. Forces Korea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    usma
    hokanson
    nationalguard
    jointchiefsofstaff

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT