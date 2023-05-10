Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief of the National Guard Bureau, visited United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea, and signed the guestbook in the Armistice Room at U.S. Forces Korea, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, Republic of Korea, 15 May 2023.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 21:19
|Photo ID:
|7800665
|VIRIN:
|230515-A-UG630-039
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|16.1 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Chief of National Guard Bureau Visits Korea [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Almon Bate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT