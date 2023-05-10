A U.S. Marine with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4 participates in the Air Defense Company B activation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, May 12, 2023. Air Defense Company B was activated to provide the Marine Corps with added Air Defense capability in support of the expeditionary maneuver warfare vision for the future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

