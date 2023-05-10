Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AIR DEFENSE COMPANY B ACTIVATION CEREMONY [Image 7 of 9]

    AIR DEFENSE COMPANY B ACTIVATION CEREMONY

    FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.11.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    A U.S. Marine with Marine Air Control Squadron (MACS) 4 participates in the Air Defense Company B activation ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, May 12, 2023. Air Defense Company B was activated to provide the Marine Corps with added Air Defense capability in support of the expeditionary maneuver warfare vision for the future. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 19:57
    Photo ID: 7800459
    VIRIN: 230512-M-CC164-1040
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 18.65 MB
    Location: FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AIR DEFENSE COMPANY B ACTIVATION CEREMONY [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Sav Ford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    AIR DEFENSE COMPANY B ACTIVATION CEREMONY
    AIR DEFENSE COMPANY B ACTIVATION CEREMONY
    AIR DEFENSE COMPANY B ACTIVATION CEREMONY
    AIR DEFENSE COMPANY B ACTIVATION CEREMONY
    AIR DEFENSE COMPANY B ACTIVATION CEREMONY
    AIR DEFENSE COMPANY B ACTIVATION CEREMONY
    AIR DEFENSE COMPANY B ACTIVATION CEREMONY
    AIR DEFENSE COMPANY B ACTIVATION CEREMONY
    AIR DEFENSE COMPANY B ACTIVATION CEREMONY

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ACTIVATION
    USMC NEWS
    AIR DEFENSE COMPANY B
    IST MAW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT