Keesler hosts 35th SOMS Summer Games

Special Olympics Mississippi athletes and 81st Training Group Airmen dance together at the Levitow Training Support Facility at Keesler Air Force Base, Mississippi, May 13, 2023. Over 500 athletes participated in the Summer Games. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elizabeth Davis)

